HempCoin (THC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $16,940.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 17% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 493.3% against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a total market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $16,940.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00051497 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,589.71 or 0.99970157 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000754 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00163430 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001125 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004690 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 257,938,443 coins and its circulating supply is 257,803,293 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

