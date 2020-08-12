Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.87.

Home Depot stock traded up $6.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.42. The company had a trading volume of 268,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,377,806. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $279.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

