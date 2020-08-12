Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.74.

HBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $1.75 to $3.90 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,465 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,477 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBM stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.82. 136,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,686. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.67. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.95 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 34.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

