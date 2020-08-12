IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 982 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST stock remained flat at $$50.83 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,889,014 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.