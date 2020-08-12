IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Hayden Royal LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

NYSE:HON traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.98. The company had a trading volume of 133,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,503. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $112.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

