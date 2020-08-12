IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.10% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OEF traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.11. 11,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,075. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.47 and a 200-day moving average of $137.86. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $101.87 and a 52 week high of $156.00.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

