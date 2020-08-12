IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,640,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,019,000 after purchasing an additional 235,492 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 430.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 342,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,030,000 after purchasing an additional 277,828 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000.

IVV stock traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $338.43. 249,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,651,404. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.56. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

