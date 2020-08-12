IFP Advisors Inc Buys 1,513 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.5% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $22,503,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total value of $360,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,740,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,071 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.31. 77,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,990. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $112.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.08.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.