IFP Advisors Inc Buys 2,024 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter worth $25,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 45.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 83.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

SIRI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.08. 1,200,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,500,361. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIRI. BidaskClub downgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.09.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

