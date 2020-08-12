IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) by 192.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,286 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 6.81% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000.

NYSEARCA:EWMC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,971. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $68.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.96 and its 200-day moving average is $56.31.

