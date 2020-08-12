IFP Advisors Inc Has $10.59 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 500,349 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,266,000 after purchasing an additional 265,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 466.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 313,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $363,898,000 after acquiring an additional 257,894 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $26.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,507.25. The company had a trading volume of 61,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,776. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1,006.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,487.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,377.81. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

