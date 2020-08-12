IFP Advisors Inc Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,001,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,155,000 after buying an additional 1,104,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 289.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,330,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,393,000 after acquiring an additional 989,271 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,988,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,842,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,667,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,614,000 after purchasing an additional 726,054 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.00. The stock had a trading volume of 77,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,163. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.25.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

