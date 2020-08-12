IFP Advisors Inc Has $4.13 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE VZ traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $58.59. The company had a trading volume of 651,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,966,395. The firm has a market cap of $242.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Citigroup boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.