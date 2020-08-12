IFP Advisors Inc Has $5.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,329 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $84.52. 106,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,144. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $94.86.

