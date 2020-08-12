IFP Advisors Inc Has $6.73 Million Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 13.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 637.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,542 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $53,522,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mastercard by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $829,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,440 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Mastercard by 6,181,769.2% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 803,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,128,000 after purchasing an additional 803,630 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Guggenheim cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.38.

In related news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $2,264,007.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,024,022 shares of company stock worth $310,267,693 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $327.00. The stock had a trading volume of 157,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,410,328. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $305.71 and a 200-day moving average of $291.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $328.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

