IFP Advisors Inc Has $6.81 Million Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,697 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $54.97. 83,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041,010. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $55.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.82.

