IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,878 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $39.65. The stock had a trading volume of 173,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,581. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average of $35.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $39.88.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

