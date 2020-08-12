IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,386 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 0.8% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TLW Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,728 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 81,721 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank increased its stake in Walt Disney by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 83,072 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 89,666 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 157,199 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.37.

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.53. 939,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,160,240. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.44, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.