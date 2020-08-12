IFP Advisors Inc Invests $4.18 Million in Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 858,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Ranger Equity Bear ETF by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 850,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 371,283 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Equity Bear ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $794,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Equity Bear ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $735,000. Finally, Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ranger Equity Bear ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDGE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.35. 2,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,217. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55. Ranger Equity Bear ETF has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

