IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 16,464 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.5% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,400.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,500,368. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $134.45 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.97.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

