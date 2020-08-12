IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 22,794 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,794 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. First Command Bank lifted its stake in AT&T by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66,629 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in AT&T by 27.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after acquiring an additional 770,426 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 57.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in AT&T by 23.9% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in AT&T by 3.3% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 154,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.17. The stock had a trading volume of 787,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,813,496. The firm has a market cap of $216.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

