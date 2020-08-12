IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 8,308 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.15% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 273.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Shares of FV traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.68. The company had a trading volume of 567 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,471. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.71.

