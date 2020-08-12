IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,844 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.1% in the second quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,639 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $78,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,514 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,804,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $547,148,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock traded up $4.13 on Wednesday, reaching $336.56. 128,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,073,002. The company has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $320.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $268.00 and a 1 year high of $345.12.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $622,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,144. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,905,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,380 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,129. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.21.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

