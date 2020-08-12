IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,281 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.10% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $22,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 61.5% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,763,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 70,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,604,000 after buying an additional 43,872 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.64. 334,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,978,820. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.77. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.97 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

