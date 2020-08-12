IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 302.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,132 shares during the quarter. Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF accounts for 0.6% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.70% of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 113,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF by 2,683.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 32,203 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth $668,000.

Shares of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $21.85. 4,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,175. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $24.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 20th. This is a boost from Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

