IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,810 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe by 6,598.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,598,502,000 after buying an additional 2,219,627 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,794,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 24.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,171,000 after buying an additional 1,003,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Adobe by 336.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,127 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $264,498,000 after buying an additional 640,483 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $10.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $445.36. 2,223,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,689. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $470.61. The firm has a market cap of $213.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.76, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total value of $5,599,780.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $211,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,351.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,316 shares of company stock valued at $38,020,660. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

