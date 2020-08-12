IFP Advisors Inc Sells 3,171 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 12,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 23,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 532,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,006,000 after purchasing an additional 21,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,311,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.47.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total value of $100,011.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $563,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,082 shares of company stock worth $9,968,924 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $6.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.65. The company had a trading volume of 111,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $289.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

