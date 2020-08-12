IFP Advisors Inc Sells 5,697 Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,697 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.52% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period.

CDC stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.08. 2,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,259. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.79. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $51.08.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.