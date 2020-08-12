IFP Advisors Inc Sells 967 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,847. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $224.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.16.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

