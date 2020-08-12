Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSP. ValuEngine raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $68,978.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $131,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,423 shares of company stock worth $5,699,492 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Insperity by 3,076.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Insperity by 788.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Insperity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.86. 10,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,016. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Insperity has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $107.69.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 741.70%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

