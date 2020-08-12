Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Court Place Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,189 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 2.9% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Intel by 34.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 9,423 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank grew its position in Intel by 6.5% during the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 213,476 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after buying an additional 12,940 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 284.2% during the second quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 85,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 63,380 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 412,370 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $24,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.10. 2,070,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,651,852. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

