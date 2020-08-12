Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,239 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.8% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $35,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $6.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.39. 3,532,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,367,680. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $274.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

