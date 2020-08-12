Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827,922 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,111,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,364 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,963,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,824,000 after acquiring an additional 592,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,361,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,867,000 after buying an additional 551,096 shares in the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $5.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.19. 43,104,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,293,766. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $274.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

