Investors Purchase Large Volume of Waitr Call Options (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 5,939 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 80% compared to the average volume of 3,299 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTRH. FMR LLC lifted its position in Waitr by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,936 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Waitr by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,409,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 60,707 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Waitr by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 102,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waitr by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 334,271 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Waitr by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 163,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 48,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waitr stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,287,742. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Waitr has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $420.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of -4.22.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Waitr had a negative net margin of 118.32% and a negative return on equity of 122.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waitr will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WTRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Waitr in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Waitr from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Waitr currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

