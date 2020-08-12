InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.05.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of InVitae in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of InVitae from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

In other InVitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $343,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $425,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,198 shares of company stock worth $3,905,568. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Barclays PLC lifted its position in InVitae by 92.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 91,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in InVitae by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,513,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,853,000 after purchasing an additional 110,059 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in InVitae by 32.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 188,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in InVitae during the second quarter valued at $2,549,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in InVitae by 87.0% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 136,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 63,491 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVTA traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. InVitae has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $35.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average is $20.57.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 77.82% and a negative net margin of 182.73%. InVitae’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that InVitae will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

