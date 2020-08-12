iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,334 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $61.72. The stock had a trading volume of 35,837,567 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.56.

