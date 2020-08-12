iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 616,100 shares, an increase of 1,483.8% from the March 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

NASDAQ SUSC traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $28.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,247. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $28.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 177.6% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period.

