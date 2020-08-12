iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the February 27th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.11. 4,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,247. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average is $26.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 240,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 225,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 30,256 shares during the period.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.