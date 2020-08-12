iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, an increase of 582.5% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUSC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 177.6% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SUSC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,247. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.92. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $28.51.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.