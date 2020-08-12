iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 56.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,812,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,425,000 after buying an additional 11,837,507 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,616,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,751,000 after purchasing an additional 133,307 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,614,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,666,000 after purchasing an additional 386,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,574,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 452,768 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,525,000 after acquiring an additional 48,311 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.80. The company had a trading volume of 872,378 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average is $40.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.