iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 499.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,218 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,043,278,000 after buying an additional 10,854,416 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,416,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,091,000 after acquiring an additional 871,892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,080 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,162,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,674,000 after acquiring an additional 398,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,394,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,915,000 after acquiring an additional 612,645 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,611,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,071,414. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.17.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

