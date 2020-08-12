iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of IWV stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.09. 2,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,855. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $198.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.13.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

