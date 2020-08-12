iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Gap Down to $23.33

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2020

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.43, but opened at $23.33. iShares Silver Trust shares last traded at $24.07, with a volume of 3,627,214 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.41.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLV. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

About iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit