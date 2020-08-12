iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Gap Down to $23.33

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.43, but opened at $23.33. iShares Silver Trust shares last traded at $24.07, with a volume of 3,627,214 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.41.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLV. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

