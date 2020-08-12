iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,665 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.8% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.32% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $10,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 211.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 46,892 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $329,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7,020.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 640,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 631,057 shares in the last quarter.

IYR stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.62. 394,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,013,790. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.09. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

