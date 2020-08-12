Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Gap Down to $16.37

Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.14, but opened at $16.37. Jumia Technologies shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 402,940 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JMIA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.08.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

