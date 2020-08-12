K&S AG (ETR:SDF) Receives €6.98 Consensus PT from Brokerages

K&S AG (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €6.98 ($8.21).

Several equities analysts recently commented on SDF shares. Warburg Research set a €6.10 ($7.18) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get K&S alerts:

Shares of SDF traded up €0.20 ($0.24) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €7.00 ($8.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,871,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.56. K&S has a 52-week low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 52-week high of €15.57 ($18.31).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.