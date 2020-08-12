Karani Asset Management LLC Sells 657 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Karani Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,579 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1,019.2% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $371,223.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,917 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total transaction of $48,804.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,706.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,397 shares of company stock worth $13,182,847. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.42. 819,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,779,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $278.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.21.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.