Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 289.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 41,409 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,557,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,384 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,917,000. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $832,514.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,123.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,025,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.61.

KMI traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.49. 520,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,314,381. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.01. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

