KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) Shares Gap Down to $0.78

KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.72, but opened at $0.78. KITOV PHARMA LT/S shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 120,295 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KTOV. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59. The firm has a market cap of $121.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in KITOV PHARMA LT/S by 718.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 490,462 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KITOV PHARMA LT/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in KITOV PHARMA LT/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in KITOV PHARMA LT/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KITOV PHARMA LT/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 7.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV)

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

