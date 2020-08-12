Lafayette Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.4% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,868,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra raised their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEP traded up $2.64 on Wednesday, reaching $137.76. The stock had a trading volume of 196,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

